DORCHESTER -- Julius Boyd, 96, of Dorchester, passed away Feb. 4, 2022, at his residence.

Viewing will be held Thursday, Feb. 10, at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, 5905 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Burial will be held in Shuler Cemetery, Ridgeville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, (843-563-4332).