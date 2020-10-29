 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Julius A. 'Butch' Page II -- Des Mpoines, Iowa
0 comments

Julius A. 'Butch' Page II -- Des Mpoines, Iowa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Affectionately known as “Butch," Julius A. Page II passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Hospital, Des Moines, Iowa.

He was the son of the late Ire M. Adams Page and Julius A. Page

Butch is survived by sons, Adam and Brandon; father, Julius(Linda); sister, Julie; a niece and nephews. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will not be receiving any visitors. No local service is planned.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News