Julius A. 'Butch' Page II -- Des Mpoines, Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Affectionately known as “Butch," Julius A. Page II passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Hospital, Des Moines, Iowa.

He was the son of the late Ire M. Adams Page and Julius A. Page

Butch is survived by sons, Adam and Brandon; father, Julius(Linda); sister, Julie; a niece and nephews. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will not be receiving any visitors. No local service is planned.