 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Julian Logan Nash -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Julian Logan Nash -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Julian Logan Nash, 6, of 203 Quasar St., died Sept. 12, 2020.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News