Julian Leslie Porter -- Neeses

Mr. Porter was born Aug. 7, 1927. He graduated from Norway High School in 1945 and almost immediately moved into military service for our great country, serving in two tours: World War II from 1945-1947, then serving again in the Korean War from 1951-1953. He was honorably discharged from the regular Army with the rank of sergeant. While he was not one to speak often of his service, when he did, it was with great pride as he often said, “It was just what I was supposed to do.” He worked for Champion International (formerly US Plywood) in Orangeburg for more than 33 years prior to retirement in 1985. He was a faithful member of Lebanon United Methodist Church for decades and considered all within the church as “family.” During his working years on into his retirement years, he enjoyed working on his family farm and was known to have a green thumb as he could cast various seeds into the most unusual places and bring them to a harvest. One of his greatest loves was fishing on the Edisto River or just about any other body of water with his fishing buddy, “Uncle Colie.” In his later years, he enjoyed riding around the countryside “just visiting” or sitting under his carport watching the weather patterns while enjoying the breeze or catching a good western on TV. He had so many names of endearment that he answered to: Julian, Dad, PaPa, Pops, Jook, Granddaddy and he reveled in them all.