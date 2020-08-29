Julian Glen Houser Jr. -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Julian Glen Houser Jr., 75, of Cordova, passed away Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Glen was born in Orangeburg to the late Julian Glen Houser Sr. and the late Lemay Boltin Houser. He attended Orangeburg High School and graduated from Carlisle Military School. Before retiring, Glen owned and operated J.G. Houser Plumbing. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg and an associate member of New Hope United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his loving friend of 26 years, Lynda Gardner of Orangeburg; two daughters, Angela Duffie (Al) of Aiken and Julianne Bradford (Jeff) of Orangeburg; a sister, Sharon Cook of Orangeburg; a brother, Barney Houser (Alice) of Cope; three grandchildren, Rachel, Joshua and Ben Bradford; a niece, Morgan Bumgartner (Brian); two nephews, Tyler Houser and Alex Weeks; and his faithful companion, "Mr. Ed."
Memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, 203 River Drive, Rowesville, SC 29133; and to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
