Julian Conelious Berry -- Orangeburg

Julian was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late Julia Lee Douglas Berry and Woodrow Berry. He was self-employed, president of Berry's Ltd., Floristecoration and was a founding partner with the late Claire Bowie in the firm of Bowie and Berry Interiors for a number of years. He was an honorary member of the Magnolia Garden Club, which he helped found and taught the art of floral arranging in the early developmental stages of the club. Julian was a member of the SC Florist's Association, where he served as its youngest president ever in 1977-1978, a member of the Southern Retail Florist Association and the Society of American Florist's, listed in Who's Who in the World of Floriculture and a selected member of the American Academy of Florists. He served on the board of FTD for four years as a member of the Education and Research Committee in Southfield, Michigan. With FTD, he rose to the prestigious position of Master Florist and Master Designer. Julian was a renowned designer, winning many awards during his career and having designed extensively throughout America. He was chosen to represent many wholesalers with the industry on design panels across the nation, bringing the newest products to the florist and instructing them in their proper use within their individual shops. He was chosen to decorate the White House for Christmas for President and Mrs. Gerald Ford and was personal florist to Gov. and Mrs. James B. Edwards. Julian was twice named S.C. Designer of the Year and was elected by his peers as Florist of the Year. He was active in his church, Holy Trinity Catholic, and was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Edisto Chapter, and a fourth-degree Knight with Bishop England Assembly, Columbia. Julian was a member of the Orangeburg, SC State, and National Republican Party. Julian was an avid Gamecock fan, and was a member of the Gamecock Club, USC.