Julia Wolfe -- Orangeburg
Julia Wolfe -- Orangeburg

Julia Wolfe

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Julia Wolfe, 104, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Elder Cynthia Duggins is officiating.

Mrs. Wolfe passed away Saturday, Feb. 6,at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to wwww.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

