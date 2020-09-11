Julia W. Johnson -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Julia W. Johnson, 57, of 2120 New Wilkinson Ave., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Gregory L. Rollins is officiating.

Mrs. Johnson passed away Friday, Sept. 4, at Lexington Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the funeral home.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed by phone to her husband, Mr. Ezekiel Johnson Sr., at 404-493-9103, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.