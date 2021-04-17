 Skip to main content
Julia 'Sissy' Gray Byrd -- Cordova
CORDOVA -- Julia “Sissy” Gray Byrd, 75, of Cordova passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

A private family service will be held.

Mrs. Byrd was born on May 22, 1945, in Orangeburg.

She was the daughter of the late Julius S. Gray and the late Brondell Felder Gray. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, David Byrd; brother, Julius “Bubba” Gray; and a nephew, Charles Hoffman.

Survivors include her sons, Richard Sutcliffe of Orangeburg, Shay Byrd (Heather) of Branchville; daughter, Crystal McAlhany (Chris) of Cordova; grandchildren, Rachel Garrick, Daniel McAlhany, Kirkland McAlhany, Brody Byrd, Jacob Wade; sister, Marie Hoffman (Jitter); nephew, Robert Hoffman and a niece, Bonnie Benton.

Friends may come by “Sissy's” residence on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

