Julia Patricia Moseley -- Orangeburg
Julia Patricia Moseley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Julia “Pat” Patricia Moseley, 84, of Orangeburg passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

