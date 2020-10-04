 Skip to main content
Julia Patricia Moseley -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Julia “Pat” Patricia Moseley, 84, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.

Mrs. Pat was born on Jan. 3, 1936, in Bamberg. She was the daughter of the late John Crum Smoak and the late Hattie Lee Beard Smoak. She was the co-owner and operator of Orangeburg Wall and Floor for many years. Mrs. Pat enjoyed watching Clemson football, but her passion was her family, whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her brother, “Doc” Smoak.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, William “Kenny” Moseley; son, William “Earl” Moseley (Melissa); grandsons, William “Zach” Moseley, Guy Hampton Moseley; great-granddaughter, Addilyn “Addi” Kirby; sister, Peggy Leighton; brother-in-law, Tommy Mosely; nephews, Gary Leighton (Nancy), Casey Moseley (Sheila); niece, Rebeca Rutland (Benji); great-niece, Dani Moseley; great-nephew, Ryder Rutland and an additional number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a sincere “thank you” to M.S.A. Home Health and Hospice of Orangeburg, B.J., Diane and Sylvia for their love and support during this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to M.S.A. Home Health and Hospice at 110 Express Lane, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

