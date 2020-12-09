 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Julia Mae Henderson -- Harleyville
0 comments

Julia Mae Henderson -- Harleyville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Julia Mae Henderson

HARLEYVILLE -- Julia Mae Henderson, 85, of Harleyville, passed away Dec. 5, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the funeral home, and graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in Dorchester Cemetery, Infinity Road, Dorchester.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News