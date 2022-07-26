Julia Herron Gunnells -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Julia (Duda) H. Gunnells passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at her residence, 105 Hill St., Bamberg, on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, at South End Cemetery, 1005 South Carlisle St., Bamberg, SC 29003. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon at Bamberg First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 11823 Heritage Hwy., Bamberg, SC 29003.

Mrs. Gunnells was born Oct. 4, 1928, in Bamberg County, a daughter of the late Richard Herron Sr. and the late Sallie M. Herron.

Survivors include her two sons, Willard E. (Rhonda) Gunnells and Tony (Joyce) Gunnells; grandchildren, Russ E. Gunnells, Erin G. (Brian) McMahon, Ashlyn Gunnells; great-grandson, Bentley Gunnells; sister, Wilma (Mike) Herron-Ridge; three special nephews and one niece that were like her own, Steve Herron, Kenny Herron, Brenda H. Taylor and Gary Herron. She is also survived by numerous other nieces and nephews. Mrs. Gunnells was predeceased by her husband, Willard E. Gunnells Sr. and siblings, Minnie Lee H. Elkins, William M. Herron, Nancy H. Walters, John H. Herron and Richard Herron Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Bamberg First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 355, Bamberg, SC 29003 or to a charity of one's choice.

Pallbearers will be Roger Crider, Dale Crider, Marvin Zeigler, Ricky Herron, Gary Kinsey and Dean Sanders.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North is assisting the family.