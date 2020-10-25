Julia Harriett 'Judy' Wienges -- Knoxville, Tenn.

Judy was known for her practical jokes. She managed to dye Jake's teeth blue on his and Happy's wedding day, showed up to a cousin's college in outdated, silly clothes (hats and gloves to top it off) carrying a rubber chicken and fresh vegetables, and when meeting Bud's future bride for the first time, she dressed up in overalls, blacked out her teeth and greeted her with dramatic Southern flair. She loved to laugh and make others laugh. She never hesitated to dress up as a frog, clown (as recently as last year), anything to put a smile on people's faces. Her laugh was bold and contagious and will be an everlasting memory for all who knew her.