Julia Fowler Fludd -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Ms. Julia Fowler Fludd will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Liberty St., St. Matthews, with burial to follow in St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery in Lone Star. The services will be officiated by the Rev. John Wolfe.

There will be limited attendance for the services with ticket only.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30. Facial coverings are to be worn during viewing and during the services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.