Julia Fowler Fludd -- Fort Motte

FORT MOTTE -- Julia Fowler Fludd, of 41 Privateer Road, Fort Motte, passed away on Monday, 26, 2021, in Summerville. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.
Limited visitation will take place at the residence between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m.
All those wishing to visit the residence are asked to adhere to COVID precautions to include masks and social distancing.
Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
