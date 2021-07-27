 Skip to main content
Julia Fowler Fludd -- Fort Motte
Julia Fowler Fludd -- Fort Motte

FORT MOTTE -- Julia Fowler Fludd, of 41 Privateer Road, Fort Motte, passed away on Monday, 26, 2021, in Summerville. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Limited visitation will take place at the residence between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m.

All those wishing to visit the residence are asked to adhere to COVID precautions to include masks and social distancing.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

