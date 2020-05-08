Julia Erwin -- Cameron
Julia Erwin -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mrs. Julia Erwin, 73, of 83 Oak View Road, Cameron, will be held at noon Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, North Charleston.

Julia leaves to cherish her memory three sisters, Pearlie M. Footman, Martha (James) Watson and Betty (David) Glivens, all of Cameron; special nieces, Sheila Watson Montgomery, Regenia Bonnett, who resided in the home with her, and Jamiah Watson.

Viewing will be held Friday, May 8, at Jenkins Funeral Home Cameron. Friends may call the residence or the funeral home.

The family asks that you adhere to all Covid-19 precautions.

