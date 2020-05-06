Julia Erwin -- Cameron

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CAMERON -- Mrs. Julia Erwin of 83 Oak View Road, Cameron, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.

Friends may call the residence or the funeral home.

The family asks that you adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

