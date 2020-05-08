Julia Ervin -- Cameron

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mrs. Julia Ervin, 73, of 83 Oak View Road, Cameron, will be held at noon Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, North Charleston.

Julia leaves to cherish her memory three sisters, Pearlie M. Footman, Martha (James) Watson and Betty (David) Glivens, all of Cameron; special nieces, Sheila Watson Montgomery, Regenia Bonnett, who resided in the home with her, and Jamiah Watson.

Viewing will be held Friday, May 8, at Jenkins Funeral Home Cameron. Friends may call the residence or the funeral home.

The family asks that you adhere to all Covid-19 precautions.

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Erwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.