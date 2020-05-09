Julia Ervin -- Cameron
CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mrs. Julia Ervin, 73, of 83 Oak View Road, Cameron, will be held at noon Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, North Charleston.

Julia leaves to cherish her memory three sisters, Pearlie M. Footman, Martha (James) Watson and Betty (David) Glivens, all of Cameron; and special nieces, Sheila Watson Montgomery, Regenia Bonnett who resided in the home with her, and Jamiah Watson.

Jenkins Funeral Home Cameron is in charge of arrangements.

