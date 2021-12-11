Julia Ann Herndon Westberry -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Julia Ann Herndon Westberry, 85, of St. Matthews passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St. in Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Rigby Cemetery in Reevesville. The Rev. Henry Cooper will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Wynn Murphy, Dalton Murphy, Donnie Aaron, Mike Westberry and Jeff Westberry.

Mrs. Westberry was born on May 10, 1936, in Smoaks. She was the thirteenth child of the late Lonnie B. Herndon and the late Chessie Myers Herndon. She was an active member of Congaree Baptist Church for many years where she played the piano and sang in the choir. Mrs. Westberry was also a member of the Kinsmen Quartet for many years. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Allen Westberry, a son, Jerry Westberry, daughters, Angela Berry, Brigette Westberry Gross and all of her siblings.

Survivors include her children, Randall Westberry, Wanda Kinard (Ricky), Mary Westberry (Donnie Aaron), Lisa Murphy (Wynn); grandchildren, Jeff Westberry, Matthew Westberry, April Phillips (James), Brittany Seigler (Kyle), Dalton Murphy, Rachel Murphy; 15 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Lillian Atkins.

Memorials may be made to the H.F. Mabry Cancer Center at 1161 Cook Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.