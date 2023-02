DENMARK -- Pastor Judy V. Dickinson, 75, of 56 Swan Lane, Bamberg, passed on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

A public viewing will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark. Funeral services for Pastor Dickinson will be held at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Bethlehem-Olar Baptist Church in Olar.