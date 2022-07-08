Judy Marie Parler Govan -- Norway

NORWAY -- Mrs. Judy Marie Parler Govan, 70, of 125 Swallow Lane, Norway, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 9, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 8, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, Norway.

The family will receiving friends at the residence. Please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines when attending the visitation and/or the service.

Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.