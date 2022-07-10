Judy Mae Dykes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Judy Mae Dykes, 74, of 1090 College Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in the St. James Church of God Cemetery.

Ms. Dykes passed away on Sunday, July 3, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10.

Family and friends visit the residence of her sister, Ms. Blondell Wilkes, 1090 College Ave., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.