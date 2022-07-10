 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judy Mae Dykes -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Judy Mae Dykes, 74, of 1090 College Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in the St. James Church of God Cemetery.

Ms. Dykes passed away on Sunday, July 3, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10.

Family and friends visit the residence of her sister, Ms. Blondell Wilkes, 1090 College Ave., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News