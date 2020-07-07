Judy Lingard Kelly -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Judy Lingard Kelly -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Judy Lingard Kelly, 63, of Adden St., died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 7, in Evergreen Cemetery (Robertson Boulevard) in Walterboro.

Allen Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you refrain from visiting them at home but to keep them in prayer.

To send flowers to the family of Judy Lingard Kelly, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 7
Graveside Service
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
11:00AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Robertson Blvd
Walterboro, SC 29488
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News