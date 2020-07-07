Judy Lingard Kelly -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Judy Lingard Kelly, 63, of Adden St., died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 7, in Evergreen Cemetery (Robertson Boulevard) in Walterboro.
Allen Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you refrain from visiting them at home but to keep them in prayer.
Service information
