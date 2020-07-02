Judy Lingard Kelly -- Orangeburg
Judy Lingard Kelly -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Judy Lingard Kelly, 63, of Adden Street, Orangeburg, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are pending.

Allen Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge.

