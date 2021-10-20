 Skip to main content
Judy K. Prophet -- Denmark
Judy K. Prophet -- Denmark

Judy K. Prophet

DENMARK – Graveside services for Ms. Judy K. Prophet, 68, of 6101 Carolina Highway, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

She died Friday, Oct. 15, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Carroll Mortuary of Denmark will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held in the chapel from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

