 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judy Darlene Axson -- Cameron
0 comments

Judy Darlene Axson -- Cameron

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Judy Darlene Axson

CAMERON -- Judy Darlene Axson, 60, of Cameron, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Judy was born Jan. 10, 1961, in Conway. She was the daughter of the late Herbert Lever Axson and the late Donna Ann Hucks Axson. Judy retired after 36 years of service from the Regional Medical Center as an OB/GYN technician and was a breast cancer survivor. She enjoyed crocheting, her dogs and her bird, Buster. When given the chance to get away, she loved heading to the beach with a fishing rod in tow.

Survivors include her brother, Ron Axson (Teri); niece, Ashley Elliott (Michael); nephew, TJ Axson (Schayla); and great-nieces, Maddison, Emma and Ansley Elliott, Reese and Olivia Axson.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News