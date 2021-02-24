Judy Darlene Axson -- Cameron

Judy was born Jan. 10, 1961, in Conway. She was the daughter of the late Herbert Lever Axson and the late Donna Ann Hucks Axson. Judy retired after 36 years of service from the Regional Medical Center as an OB/GYN technician and was a breast cancer survivor. She enjoyed crocheting, her dogs and her bird, Buster. When given the chance to get away, she loved heading to the beach with a fishing rod in tow.