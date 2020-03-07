Judy Ann Haigler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Judy Ann Haigler will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Kingdom Life Ministries, 1172 Orangeburg Mall Circle, Orangeburg, with Overseer James Rowson Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Haigler will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Visitation will be noon to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2020.

Ms. Haigler passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence, 208 Halifax Circle, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Haigler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.