Judson Randall Martin -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Judson Randall Martin, born on Oct. 18, 1979, in Richland County, went to be with his eternal Father on April 18, 2021, after a brief illness.

An avid music lover and writer, he wrote songs about life and played guitar. He loved classic rock and roll, reading, collecting treasures from thrift stores, and being around others. Offering random knowledge, advice, and prayers to his good friends and family, Judson always had the welfare of others foremost in his heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Judson leaves behind his mother, Pamela Gaskins of Orangeburg; his brother, Jonathan Russell Gaskins (Alexandra) of Lexington; uncles, S. Tracy Jones (Jonnie) of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Allan Buck Jones of Pelion. In addition, he leaves behind his great aunt, Lurleen Ballentine of Columbia; numerous cousins; and his good friend, Billy Barnhill.

Judson is being reunited in heaven with his father, James Randy Martin; his stepfather, John W. Gaskins; grandparents: Gene and Willie Martin, and Mary Jones and Buck Jones; and his uncle, Timothy Charles Jones.

A memorial service will be held at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 2 p.m., with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the doctors, surgeons and nurses at Prisma Health Baptist for their care and concern for Judson.