Judson Crouch Gatch Jr. -- Beaufort

BEAUFORT -- Judson Crouch Gatch Jr., 73, husband of Mary E. Gatch died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence in Beaufort.

Mr. Gatch was born in Columbia on Sept. 6, 1946. He was the son of the late Judson Crouch Gatch Sr., 1914-1961, and Martha Luke Gatch Culler, 1918-2004. He was the stepson of the late James Harold Culler, 1904-1988.

After completing his military service in the U.S. Coast Guard, he attended The Citadel where he graduated in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Judson retired in January 2020, after 50 years as a civilian employee with the Department of Defense.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary, are his son, Judson A. Gatch of St. Mary's, Georgia; daughter, Kristin Gatch Jones of Livermore, California; stepson, Curtis L. O'Quinn; stepdaughter, Paula D. Kizer, both of Beaufort; 15 grandchildren and one great- grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, David O'Brien Gatch, of Prattville, Alabama; and his sister, Mary Gatch Motley,of Charleston.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th St., Port Royal, SC 29935.

