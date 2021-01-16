Judith Yvette 'Toots' Johnson-Geohaghan -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- the funeral for Judith Yvette "Toots" Johnson-Geohaghan, 50, of 2781 Myrtle Drive, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Orangeburg.

On the day of the service, the funeral cortege will leave from the residence at noon and travel to Rivelon Elementary School for a memorial parade honoring Judy's life.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be livestreamed on Sunday.

Friends may visit at the residence but must adhere to COVID 19 precautions.

