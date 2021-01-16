 Skip to main content
Judith Yvette 'Toots' Johnson-Geohaghan -- Orangeburg
Judith Yvette 'Toots' Johnson-Geohaghan -- Orangeburg

Judith Yvette 'Toots' Johnson-Geohaghan

ORANGEBURG -- the funeral for Judith Yvette "Toots" Johnson-Geohaghan, 50, of 2781 Myrtle Drive, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Orangeburg.

On the day of the service, the funeral cortege will leave from the residence at noon and travel to Rivelon Elementary School for a memorial parade honoring Judy's life.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be livestreamed on Sunday.

If you are unable to attend the service, you are invited to visit our website at www.dashsfh.com to see the services livestreamed.

Friends may visit at the residence but must adhere to COVID 19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

