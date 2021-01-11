Judith Yvette "Toots" Johnson-Geohaghan -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Judith Yvette "Toots" Johnson-Geohaghan, 50, of 2781 Myrtle Drive, passed away Jan. 9, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit the residence and must adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.