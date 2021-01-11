 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judith Yvette "Toots" Johnson-Geohaghan -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Judith Yvette "Toots" Johnson-Geohaghan -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Judith Yvette "Toots" Johnson-Geohaghan, 50, of 2781 Myrtle Drive, passed away Jan. 9, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit the residence and must adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News