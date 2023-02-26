STUMPHOLE -- Judith Wadford Polin, 87, of Stumphole, passed away on Feb. 24, 2023. She was the wife of Theron "Mike" Polin.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Judith was the daughter of the late Julius Talberg Wadford and Annie Mae Bair Wadford. She was a former executive secretary at Willington Academy, worked Ethyl Corporations where she retired, and was the co-owner for Lady Elizabeth Antiques. Judith was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church in her younger years through which she served church members and, later, became a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted wife, loving and supportive mother to her three sons, and a proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Judith enjoyed hunting for antiques, shopping trips with friends, rescuing and caring for animals, and enjoying the beautiful views of Lake Marion while sitting in her secret garden.

Survivors include her devoted husband of 42 years; children, Julius Weyland Burns Jr., Jeffrey Wadford Burns, and James Weldon Burns; and grandchildren, Trey Burns, David Burns, James Burns, and Jessica Burns. She was predeceased by two grandchildren, Victoria Burns and Anna Burns, and her sister, Barbara Mixson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Dr #640, Columbia, SC 29210.

The family would like to give a thanks to the staff of Grove Park Hospice for their care and support.

