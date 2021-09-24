Judith Faye Huff Berry -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Judith Faye Huff Berry, 75, of Reevesville, widow of David Braxton Berry, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, with the Rev. James Way and Pastor Tim Marcengill officiating.

Visitation will be an hour before the service and other times at her home.

Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews, Terry McLaine, Mike McLaine, Joey McLaine, Barton Allen McLaine, Tommy Crosby, Steve Crosby, Jody McLaine and Matt McLaine.

Judy was born March 23, 1946, in Charleston, a daughter of the late Raymond Clyde Huff and Tennie Lee Johnson. She was a graduate of Walterboro High School, Baptist College and was an accountant with the Department of Defense. She was a member of the American Society of Military Comptrollers and Old St. George Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She was predeceased by siblings, Betty Jean Browne, Wanda Judy Byrd, William R. Huff Jr., Martha H. McLaine, Gwen H. Crosby and Nancy H. Bampton.

Surviving are her son, Roger Braxton Berry, and a daughter, Robin Lee (Dwayne) Beane, both of Reevesville; and grandchildren, Emily F. McAlhany of Reevesville and David A. Beane of Columbia.

Memorials may be made to Old St. George Baptist Church, 509 Old St. George Road, St. George, SC 29477; or the Dorchester Academy Booster Club, 234 Academy Road, St. George, SC 29477.