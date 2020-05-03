Judith Boyle Farnum -- Orangeburg
Judith Boyle Farnum -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The Farnum family of Orangeburg would like to announce that our beloved matriarch, Judith Boyle Farnum, has passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on May 1, 2020. She was born in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 22, 1948. She moved to South Carolina in her teens, met her love, Wesley C. Farnum II, and started their family here. She was a stay-at-home mother for many years in addition to her and her husband founding Bethel Fellowship Church and pastoring it for many years. She further served her community at both Calhoun and Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Judy is the daughter of Charles Francis Boyle and Mary Marino Boyle.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Wesley “Butch” Farnum; eldest daughter Angela (Michael) Sanders, children Wes and Stella and grandchildren Hunter and Gage; daughter Amy (Todd) Whisenhut and their daughter Bo; son Wesley “Tripp” (Ashley) Farnum and their daughter Mary Fate; daughter Erin (Ray) Brummel and their daughters Zoe and Abby; and daughter Grace (David) Farnum and children Maddy, Kaleb, and Hank.

A memorial for Judy will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Jude's Hospital in her memory.

