Judith Boyle Farnum -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The Farnum family of Orangeburg would like to announce that our beloved matriarch, Judith Boyle Farnum, has passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on May 1, 2020. She was born in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 22, 1948. She moved to South Carolina in her teens, met her love, Wesley C. Farnum II, and started their family here. She was a stay-at-home mother for many years in addition to her and her husband founding Bethel Fellowship Church and pastoring it for many years. She further served her community at both Calhoun and Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Judy is the daughter of Charles Francis Boyle and Mary Marino Boyle.