Judith Ann Kruming Cline -- Santee

SANTEE -- Judith Ann Kruming Cline, 81, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
The family will hold a private service with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
Mrs. Judith was born Dec. 3, 1939, in Detroit. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Helen Kruming. She was a member of Memorial Church of the Nazarene. She was predeceased by her husband, Mr. Russ Cline.
Survivors include her children, Carl. R. Cline, Linda Fischer and Kevin R. Cline; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
