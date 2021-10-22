 Skip to main content
Jude Elliott -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jude Elliott, 72, of 306 Seminole St., Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at TRMC in Orangeburg.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home. Please wear masks upon visitation.

