Jude Elliott -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Jude Elliott of 306 Seminole St., Orangeburg, will be held at1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church in Orangeburg. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Please wear masks and practice social distancing at these services. Family and friends may call the residence of Lucious Elliott, 1702 Diving Duck Lane, Summerville, or Carson's Funeral Home.
