BAMBERG -- Juanita Manigo, 79, died March 2, 2022, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 9, at 1 p.m. in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at graveside.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.