Juanita Grant -- Orangeburg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ORANGEBURG -- Juanita Grant, 85, of 470 Mingo St., Orangeburg, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence and Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.