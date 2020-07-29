Juanita Buhler ‘Nita' Haynes
ORANGEBURG -- Juanita Buhler "Nita" Haynes, 73, of Orangeburg, was born in Bronx, New York. She was welcomed by her parents, the late Alois and Laura Eugenia Buhler.
Following the path God laid for her, she took his hand when she heard his call, finding peace after a long illness on July 27, 2020
Nita was a longtime resident of Orangeburg, where she spent many years as a Realtor. Nita's love for "people" made her 30-plus years of dedication in the real estate profession successful and gratifying. She acquired numerous accomplishments and recognition during her career. Nita was a member of the board of Realtors, SCAR, and also served as president of Southern Midlands Association of Realtors. She simply loved her clients, and most became friends forever. Nita was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church.
During her journey with cancer, she focused on helping others through their own battles. Her courage, strength and compassion for others struggling with cancer did not go unnoticed. Nita was able to calm other patients' fears of the unknown. She never met a stranger! Nita was honored to be named as a Humanly Ambassador (a platform to share stories and encouragement with others battling cancer). She participated in panel discussions ranging from emerging treatment options to dedicating emotional support and inspiring others with their personal journeys.
Survivors include two daughters, Selena Bedenbaugh (Michael) and Laura Bryant (Bobby); a son, Wayne Conley (Brandi); grandchildren, Amber Bryant, Madison Bedenbaugh, River Conley and Jessica Woods; and three great-grandchildren. Nita was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Linton Buhler, and grandchild, Connor Elizabeth Bryant.
A private outside service of blessing and remembrance will be held with her family. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at http:/vicc.org; or St. Andrews UMC, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.