Juanita Buhler ‘Nita' Haynes

ORANGEBURG -- Juanita Buhler "Nita" Haynes, 73, of Orangeburg, was born in Bronx, New York. She was welcomed by her parents, the late Alois and Laura Eugenia Buhler.

Following the path God laid for her, she took his hand when she heard his call, finding peace after a long illness on July 27, 2020

Nita was a longtime resident of Orangeburg, where she spent many years as a Realtor. Nita's love for "people" made her 30-plus years of dedication in the real estate profession successful and gratifying. She acquired numerous accomplishments and recognition during her career. Nita was a member of the board of Realtors, SCAR, and also served as president of Southern Midlands Association of Realtors. She simply loved her clients, and most became friends forever. Nita was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church.

During her journey with cancer, she focused on helping others through their own battles. Her courage, strength and compassion for others struggling with cancer did not go unnoticed. Nita was able to calm other patients' fears of the unknown. She never met a stranger! Nita was honored to be named as a Humanly Ambassador (a platform to share stories and encouragement with others battling cancer). She participated in panel discussions ranging from emerging treatment options to dedicating emotional support and inspiring others with their personal journeys.

Survivors include two daughters, Selena Bedenbaugh (Michael) and Laura Bryant (Bobby); a son, Wayne Conley (Brandi); grandchildren, Amber Bryant, Madison Bedenbaugh, River Conley and Jessica Woods; and three great-grandchildren. Nita was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Linton Buhler, and grandchild, Connor Elizabeth Bryant.

A private outside service of blessing and remembrance will be held with her family. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at http:/vicc.org; or St. Andrews UMC, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

