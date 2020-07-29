× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Juanita Buhler ‘Nita' Haynes

ORANGEBURG -- Juanita Buhler "Nita" Haynes, 73, of Orangeburg, was born in Bronx, New York. She was welcomed by her parents, the late Alois and Laura Eugenia Buhler.

Following the path God laid for her, she took his hand when she heard his call, finding peace after a long illness on July 27, 2020

Nita was a longtime resident of Orangeburg, where she spent many years as a Realtor. Nita's love for "people" made her 30-plus years of dedication in the real estate profession successful and gratifying. She acquired numerous accomplishments and recognition during her career. Nita was a member of the board of Realtors, SCAR, and also served as president of Southern Midlands Association of Realtors. She simply loved her clients, and most became friends forever. Nita was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church.