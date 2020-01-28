TRINITY, N.C. -- Joyce Weathers Rast, 70, of Trinity, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her home.
Born May 5, 1949, in Orangeburg, she was the daughter of the late James Marvin Weathers Sr. and the late Mary Lena Bozard Weathers. Joyce earned a bachelor's and a master's degree from Winthrop University. For three years, she served as executive director for the High Point Housing Authority, and retired from Green Street Baptist Church following 15 years of service where she worked with five different pastors. Most importantly, she was a Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and found her life's calling serving Green Street as her “mission field.” Joyce loved to cook for her family and had a passion for flowers.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Larry Allen Rast of the home; daughter, Shannon Thomas and husband Richard of Savannah, Georgia; son, Michael Rast and wife April of Kernersville, North Carolina; brother, Jimmy Weathers Jr. and wife Donna of Bowman; and grandchildren, Nora Thomas, Ian Rast, and Isaiah Rast.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Green Street Baptist Church, with the Rev. Phil Rhynerson, the Rev. Frank Hensley, and the Rev. Brandon Ware officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in Bowman Cemetery, Bowman.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Worship Center of Green Street Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund, Furniture Ministry or Disaster Relief Fund of Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point, North Carolina, is in charge of arrangements.
