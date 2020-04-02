Joyce W. Jones -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Joyce W. Jones, 89, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. She was the widow of H.L. Jones Jr.

The family will hold private services and wish to extend a heartfelt thanks to all those who have been supporting them with their thoughts and prayers.

Joyce was born in Orangeburg to the late Norton H. “Doc” Whisenhunt and Lula Griffith Whisenhunt. She was a retired registered nurse. Joyce was a member of St. George Baptist Church of Orangeburg.

Survivors include her son, Mark L. Jones (Melinda); daughter, Sherrill L. Kranidis (Nick); grandson, Chad H. Jones; and granddaughter, Kayla Jones. In addition to her parents and her husband, Joyce was predeceased by three brothers, Nortise E. Whisenhunt, William M. Whisenhunt and Hythe H. Whisenhunt.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

