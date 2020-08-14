Joyce Thrasher Hooper -- Anderson

Joyce was born in Anderson on Jan. 27, 1935, to Harold and Ruth Smith Thrasher. She obtained an Associate's Degree in accounting from Forrest Junior College in Anderson. Mrs. Hooper was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church. She retired from the South Carolina Department of Social Services in Anderson County. On June 14, 1958, she married the love of her life, David L. Hooper Sr. of Anderson. She and David shared 62 wonderful years together and were blessed with three children and many friends. She was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was proud of her children and their families whom she loved dearly.