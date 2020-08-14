Joyce Thrasher Hooper -- Anderson

ANDERSON -- Joyce Thrasher Hooper, age 85, formerly of Anderson, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, after a short illness.
Joyce was born in Anderson on Jan. 27, 1935, to Harold and Ruth Smith Thrasher. She obtained an Associate's Degree in accounting from Forrest Junior College in Anderson. Mrs. Hooper was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church. She retired from the South Carolina Department of Social Services in Anderson County. On June 14, 1958, she married the love of her life, David L. Hooper Sr. of Anderson. She and David shared 62 wonderful years together and were blessed with three children and many friends. She was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was proud of her children and their families whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her husband of the home; a son, David L. Hooper Jr (Tammy) of Fayetteville, Georgia; two daughters, Ruthie Hooper Bishop (John) of Irmo, and Jean Hooper Rickenbaker (David) of St. Matthews; five grandchildren, Tisa Hooper Johnson (Jeff), David L. Hooper III, Benjamin Hooper, all of Fayetteville, Georgia, Mary Ruth Rickenbaker and Dottie Rickenbaker, both of St. Matthews; great- granddaughter, Ayla Hooper of Fayetteville, Georgia; a sister, Gloria Thrasher Roof of Greenville; and two nieces, Joy Roof Howle (Jeff) and Robyn Roof Vitosky (Stephen), both of Greenville.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to express their sincere and deep appreciation to two special and loving caregivers, Ms. Lauran Darby and Ms. Joann Barnes. The family would also like to express their sincere appreciation to the Agape Care South Carolina in Lexington, South Carolina. Her family appreciated their care and compassion.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, South Carolina 29621.
The service will be followed by interment at New Silver Brook Cemetery, 602 East Shockley Ferry Road, Anderson, South Carolina 29624.
Social distancing will be observed, and those attending are asked to wear a face mask.
Memorials may be made to Dabo's All In Team Foundation, PO Box 1585 Clemson, SC 29633; The American Heart Association, 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville, SC 29615; or Furman University Bookstore, 3300 Poinsett Hwy., Greenville, SC 29613.
Service information
6:00PM-7:30PM
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29621
2:00PM
700 Boulevard
Anderson, SC 29621
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.