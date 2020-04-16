× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joyce Rogers Watts

COLUMBIA – Joyce Rogers Watts, 79, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center from complications of pneumonia.

Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Minnie Rogers. She retired from Congaree National Park. After her retirement, she became actively involved with her church, Andrew Chapel UMC, genealogy, computers, and helping others.

She is survived by her daughter, Dina Robinson Brandon (Matt) of Lexington; two granddaughters, Kinsey (9) and Summer (6) Brandon; sister, Patricia Richter (Pete) of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; brother, Melvin Rogers of Columbia; stepson, Gary Watts (Darlene) of Lexington; and three step-grandchildren, David Watts, Joshua Watts, and Jennifer Cook.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bryant Watts; and stepchildren, Joel Watts and Lisa Joyner.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Andrew Chapel UMC. Memorials may be made to Andrew Chapel UMC c/o Mickey Wannamaker, 809 Beaver Creek Road, Swansea, SC 29160.

Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online register at barr-price.com

