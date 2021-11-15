Joyce Moorer -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG --Funeral services for Ms. Joyce Moorer, 52, of 4488 Rustic St., Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Bethea Cemetery, Orangeburg. The Rev. Charles Young is officiating.

Ms. Moorer passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Family will receive limited guests at the residence of her niece, Ishirel Jamison, at 4590 Daniel St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily. Also, condolences may be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

