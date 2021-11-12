Joyce Moorer -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Joyce Moorer, 52, of 4488 Rustic St., Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family will receive limited guests at the residence of her niece, Ishirel Jamison, at 4590 Daniel St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. Also, condolences may be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.