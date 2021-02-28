 Skip to main content
Joyce Livingston -- Orangeburg
Joyce Livingston -- Orangeburg

Mrs. Joyce Livingston, 61, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Feb.. 27, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her husband, Mr. Earl Livingston, at 803-308-9970, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

