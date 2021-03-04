Joyce Livingston -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Joyce Livingston, 61, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. The Rev. Samuel Palmer is officiating.

Ms. Livingston passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her husband, Mr. Earl Livingston, at 803-308-9970 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

